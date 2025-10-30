Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 10/30 at Bad Girlz Bail Bonding
You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location -Bad Girlz Bail Bonding in order to enter.
Stars & Guitars is coming November 10. Enter your info below for a shot at tickets. You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location in order to enter. If you’re having problems submitting, see a Team KML representative. You do NOT need to be present to win. But you MUST be present at drawing time to be eligible for the VIP Qualifier. – This ticket stop is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Check the list below to see if you were a winner at a Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop!