White Lake Dedicates Little Free Library in Honor of Late Educator

A new Little Free Library was built at Turtle Cove to honor Jane Tilden Applewhite.

Friends of the Bladen County Public Library dedicated a Little Free Library at Turtle Cove in White Lake on Oct. 22. The installation honors Jane Tilden Applewhite, an educator and resident who suggested bringing the book-sharing station to the area.

The initiative aims to bring literature to underserved communities, making books available in areas where residents face barriers.

Jane Tilden Applewhite spent her life teaching and lived in the county her whole life. Her son Allen Johnson spoke at the dedication. He talked about his mother's passion for reading.

"One of my mom's favorite quotes is by Jackie Kennedy Onassis. There are many little ways to enlarge your child's world. The love of books is the best of all," Johnson said, according to The Bladen Journal.

Terry Briggs, a member of Friends of the Bladen County Public Library, explained why the boxes matter. "Bladen County is so large. It is hard to reach so many people. The library boxes are a way to leave a book or take a book," Briggs said.

The White Lake location joins other installations across the county, and Friends of the Bladen County Public Library plans to add more stations in areas far from the main branch.