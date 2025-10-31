Thomas Rhett Releases Music Video Featuring Home Footage of Marriage to Lauren Akins

Backstage Country
Thomas Rhett has released a new video for “Chapter 10,” a deeply personal visual companion to his wife Lauren Akins and their lifelong love story. The track appears on the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Thomas Rhett has released a new video for "Chapter 10," a deeply personal visual companion to his wife Lauren Akins and their lifelong love story. The track appears on the expanded About A Woman (Deluxe) collection, which extends the original album to 25 songs, with nine new additions.

The "Chapter 10" video uses home footage and intimate moments to chronicle Rhett and Akins' journey together — from their teenage romance and brief separation to marriage, children, and family life. The video opens with the moment the country star asked Lauren's dad for her hand in marriage. He notes, "I have loved your daughter since she was 15 and I was 15, and ever since we've been dating, I've wanted to marry her from day one."

Rhett and Akins, who wed in Nashville in 2012, are parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina. In August, Rhett announced that the couple is expecting their fifth child, revealing the news by referencing his earlier hit "Life Changes."

The "Chapter 10" video ties together old footage — from Lauren's father's archives to clips of family vacations and pregnancy milestones — portraying the enduring partnership that has inspired much of Rhett's music. The song captures the couple's evolving relationship, each verse representing a moment in their shared life, and Chapter 10 suggesting the relationship continues off-page. 

Rhett just finished the U.S. portion of his Better In Boots Tour, which was his last date, and he will go to open for Luke Combs in Europe in the summer of 2026. "Chapter 10" continues his tradition of weaving personal history into his work, merging heartfelt lyrics and real-life imagery into a tribute that bridges his artistry and family life.

Lauren AkinsThomas Rhett
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
