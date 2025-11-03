Lee Brice Releases New Single ‘Killed The Man’ With Music Video

Lee Brice has shared that his new single, “Killed The Man,” is out now as part of yet another achievement he has attained in his 15-year journey. The song debuted on Oct. 30, showcasing Brice's journey as an artist and a family man. It has threads of change, self-discovery, and faith as it's a conversation about shedding an old self to welcome maturity and purpose.

“When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life — the man who I was, isn't the man I am today,” Brice shares. “I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to grow through life and its challenges. For me, “Killed The Man” feels like an evolution — becoming who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself.”

Brice co-produced the track with Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann. Songwriting credits include Michael Whitworth, Jared Conrad, Troy Cartwright, and Chandler Baldwin. Although Brice did not write the song, he was drawn to its storytelling and emotional depth, saying it mirrors his current life stage — one focused on family, faith, and living with intention.

The song's premiere is accompanied by a full promotional rollout across national country radio stations, encouraging fans to tune in throughout the day for its first plays. The video presents a visual reimagining of the reflective nature of the song.

Brice explains that “Killed The Man” is a significant departure from his previous partying lifestyle to one that entails living in a place of stability, gratitude, and growth.