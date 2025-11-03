Morgan Wallen Adds 2 Shows at Clemson Memorial Stadium in 2026

Morgan Wallen will electrify Clemson Memorial Stadium on June 26 and 27, 2026, as part of his Still The Problem Tour. The concert series, Death Valley Nights, aims to bring vibrant music to a venue renowned for its sports events.

On June 26, Brooks & Dunn, with 20 number-one hits and a recent CMA Duo of the Year award, will take the stage. The next day features Ella Langley, known for her chart-smashing hits. Both nights will also showcase performances by Gavin Adcock and Jason Scott & The High Heat.

Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. ET on November 7, 2025. Secure an early ticket at StillTheProblem.com before the presale wraps up on November 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

Wallen’s tour comes after his album "I'm The Problem," released in May 2025, which topped charts in seven countries and stayed 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The song "What I Want," featuring Tate McRae, ruled Australia's Country Airplay chart for five weeks.

Buying a ticket supports the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which helps youth in sports and music. In 2025, contributions included over $600,000 in musical instruments for schools and $30,000 to the efforts of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Death Valley Nights, in partnership with Clemson Ventures and Does Entertainment, aims to reignite the live music scene. It's part of a trend of college stadiums hosting concerts nationwide.

Special guests Brooks & Dunn, recognized for their new album "REBOOT II," and Ella Langley, whose album "hungover" has received acclaim, promise unforgettable nights. Expect plenty of hits and collaborations.