Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Blake Shelton Reveals ‘The Voice’ Mistake That Inspired Change in ‘The Road’

After more than a decade of spinning red chairs, giving advice to aspiring artists, and crowning winners on The Voice, country superstar Blake Shelton is sharing what he thinks the show’s…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Blake Shelton attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center

Blake Shelton

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After more than a decade of spinning red chairs, giving advice to aspiring artists, and crowning winners on The Voice, country superstar Blake Shelton is sharing what he thinks the show’s shortcoming has been: Where are all the stars?  

Shelton’s big revelation is that the singing competition, for all its prestige and red button-slamming drama, didn’t actually produce a single household name (in contrast to American Idol, which crowned Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Scotty McCreery, among others). No disrespect to the talented contestants and winners, but even loyal fans who watched the shows from the beginning until the finale still struggle to remember who won what season without Googling it.  

Blake Shelton: “It Bothered Me”  

Shelton admitted (via Country Now) that the lack of major stars from The Voice inspired him to start his own talent show, The Road: “It bothered me more than it bothered the TV people. It’s easy to see why. By the time the artist wins the show, they’ve already moved on to the next season.  But also, that show was more about the coaches, and that’s why it was so popular, and not as much focus on the artists.”  

Shelton on The Road 

Aside from Shelton, Keith Urban is hosting the show (and also serves as executive producer) with Gretchen Wilson as tour manager. The show features 12 musicians competing to become the next country music star. In each episode, the participants will open for Urban at concert venues across the U.S. The live audiences and guests, including Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis, and Brothers Osborne, determine which of the contestants moves on in the competition.  

The winner will take home $250,000 in cash, a contract with Country Road Records, a performance on the Mane Stage at the 2026 Stagecoach Festival, and a spot at Red Bull Jukebox. The two runners-up will also get the chance to record at Red Bull Studio in Los Angeles for five sessions.  

Shelton said of Taylor Sheridan, co-executive producer of the show, “I met him through a mutual friend. He’s an amazing guy to work with.  He’s a creative genius. He can have a huge impact on the way a show looks. He has done a lot with music on Yellowstone, and he really wanted to be part of a music competition show.”  

Now that the show is already airing, Shelton said, “I think we found stars. Because they will perform an original song. Some of those original songs will take off and go viral.  Whether they win or not.  Their music will be available when the show airs, so they won’t have to wait for the end of the show to buy their music.”  

The Road is available for streaming on Paramount+. 

Blake SheltonGretchen WilsonKeith Urban
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Zach Top performs onstage for New Faces of Country Music dinner during CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicZach Top Returns Military Cap to Citadel Cadet During Charleston PerformanceJennifer Eggleston
Orville Peck attends The Drop: Noah Cyrus at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOrville Peck Announces Seven-Track EP ‘Appaloosa’ With Noah Cyrus FeatureJennifer Eggleston
Audrey McGraw performs onstage at The Royal Albert Hall on June 20, 2025 in London, England.
MusicTim McGraw Brings Daughter Audrey Onstage for Heart Cover in Atlantic CityJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect