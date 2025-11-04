Tim McGraw Brings Daughter Audrey Onstage for Heart Cover in Atlantic City

Audrey McGraw is stepping boldly into the limelight with the completion of her first album, recorded earlier this year in Woodstock, with the help of producer David. At just 23, the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is shaping her own musical identity, blending songwriting and performance with a growing body of live experience, including a stint supporting Brandi Carlile.

"We just finished in April! The album was recorded in Woodstock. And honestly, it was amazing. Being in the studio with everyone is my favorite place to be. David, the producer, has created a family up there with the musicians, so when we're there, it feels like a big reunion. It's really special to see the songs I've written come to life, and work out some covers that we're doing, and just kind of see everything build up over time, with everyone's help. It's been so fun. I want to live in the studio," she told DÔEN in an interview.

McGraw's debut single, a cover of Neil Diamond's "I Am... I Said," was released in May and introduced her rich vocal tone and emotional range. In New Jersey, she joined her father onstage to perform Heart's "Barracuda," a powerhouse moment that underscored her emerging stage presence and talent.

Tim McGraw has openly stated he is proud of Audrey's progress, even though he is recovering from recent back and knee surgery. When he identified his own reborn outlook, McGraw noted the last single he released, "King Rodeo," helped put a sense of meaning back into his own life. He also discussed, again very openly, Faith's multiple surgical procedures and how his family is able to stay strong through adversity.

The family dynamic remains at the heart of the McGraw story. While Gracie has pursued musical theater and Maggie works in the nonprofit sector, Audrey's path as a singer-songwriter continues to gain attention from fans and media alike. Social media praise has highlighted her vocal resemblance to her mother and her authenticity as an artist, finding her voice.