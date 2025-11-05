Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel Opens for Bookings Ahead of June 2026 Launch

Dolly Parton has announced that her new SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville is now open for bookings ahead of its official Spring 2026 opening. Designed as a celebration of music and artistry, the 245-room property offers Dolly-inspired interiors, skyline views, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere “delivered the Dolly way.”

The hotel will feature two live music venues, Jolene's and Parton's Live, where Nashville artists will perform regularly, reinforcing the hotel's musical focus. Dining and cocktail spaces within the property will highlight Nashville's culture, providing an authentic local experience for guests.

On the hotel's third floor, visitors will find the Life of Many Colors Museum, a 20,000-square-foot immersive experience that shares Dolly's story in her own words and style. The museum is designed as a journey through her life, music, and dreams, offering fans a personal look at her path from her Smoky Mountain roots to worldwide fame.

“This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes — every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here,” said Dolly. “I can't wait to welcome visitors from around the world to Nashville to share in my life of many colors.”

“Well, hey, it's Dolly,” she begins the video. “Today I'm excited to share some big news with you about my brand new SongTeller hotel and Life of Many Colors museum right here in downtown Nashville.”

She then directed her fans to the hotel's and the museum's websites for bookings and to “explore all that we've been working on.” She adds, “Be sure to check it out. Can't wait to see you next summer!”

Both the hotel and museum are meant to “give guests two unique ways to experience the stories behind Dolly's life and music,” per the press release.