Folk Singer Todd Snider Arrested for Alleged Assault of Hospital Staff

Here’s the headline no country artist wants to read about: Todd Snider has been arrested following an incident at a hospital in Salt Lake City, and his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 tour has now been canceled.

Todd Snider Allegedly Assaulted

Before being arrested for allegedly assaulting a hospital staff member, Snider claimed he was assaulted himself outside his Utah hotel over the weekend. The singer-songwriter was hospitalized late Sunday after being attacked before the second show of his tour. His team released a statement (via the New York Post) earlier this week: “Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault. Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time … We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment.”

Bizarre Twist

Hours after the alleged assault, the “I Believe You” singer ended up being arrested after staff members of the Holy Cross Hospital, where he was being treated, reported that the singer started yelling and cursing at the healthcare professionals. The reason? He was reportedly discharged before he was fully ready to leave the hospital, the police said.

After the staff told him to leave and never come back, the singer allegedly threatened the employee and said that he was going to “kick your ass.” He was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and threatening violence.

No statements yet from him, his team, or label about the arrest. Per Salt Lake County jail records (via PEOPLE), the singer was arrested on Sunday evening, November 2, and was released Monday early morning, November 3, on no recognizance (translation: he was not required to pay bail but signed a promise that he will appear in court whenever it's needed).

The tour was in support of his album High, Lonesome and Then Some, released in October. Before the tour’s cancellation, Snider was able to perform one show in Englewood. He was supposed to perform in major cities before wrapping up the tour on November 16.

“I Want This Tour to be the Funnest One”