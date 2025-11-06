Reliable HVAC Services

Mike and Kim Foust founded Foust Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. in 2002. The company started as a two-man crew, which immediately grew with the need for expansion. Today, Foust Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. consists of three departments: New and existing construction, services, and sales, specializing in residential and light commercial systems. The company currently has twenty-three employees to include service technicians, installation crews, a duct fabricator, administrative assistants, comfort specialists, an installation manager, and a superintendent who oversees each installation project along with Michael Foust. They appreciate their employees and the dedication they give to each job. They have several employees who have been with them for fifteen and over twenty years. Contact Foust Heating & Air Conditioning today for all your HVAC needs.