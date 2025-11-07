Hurricane Helene Relief Documentary to Premiere at The Cameo Art House on Veterans Day

The documentary on Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, “Air Angels”: Flight Helene”, will premiere at The Cameo Arthouse on Veterans Day.

The Cameo Art House Theatre will host the world premiere of "Air Angels: Flight Helene" on Nov. 11 at 225 Hay St. in downtown Fayetteville. This film chronicles volunteer pilots who flew personal aircraft to deliver supplies and evacuate residents from Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene struck in September 2024.

"They did things like bring supplies, medicine, airlifted a baby that was on the last hour of his life because he was needing oxygen," said Valerie Smaldone of Just Do GOOD Entertainment, according to The Fayetteville Observer. Her production company created the movie.

The premiere will recognize local heroes who responded to Helene. Stacey Buckner, a CNN hero and stroke survivor from Fayetteville, will receive honors. Buckner provided food, showers, and supplies to displaced families and veterans through Off-Road Outreach and Veterans Services of the Carolinas.

The NC Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 9 will also be recognized. Forty members traveled to Western North Carolina and rescued flood victims from dangerous situations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Fayetteville and Pinehurst are sponsoring the event. Gilbert Baez, host of Good Morning Fayetteville on WFNC, will host both screenings. Mayor Mitch Colvin is expected to issue a proclamation declaring Nov. 11 as Air Angels Day.

A 3 p.m. screening is reserved for military, veterans, and first responders. Tickets for this showing will be donated. The 6 p.m. screening opens to the public with tickets available online on a first-come, first-served basis.