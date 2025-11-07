Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Hurricane Helene Relief Documentary to Premiere at The Cameo Art House on Veterans Day

The documentary on Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, “Air Angels”: Flight Helene”, will premiere at The Cameo Arthouse on Veterans Day.

kelly shearing
The Cameo Art House Theatre will begin operating as a non-profit after their recent ownership change.

The documentary on Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, “Air Angels”: Flight Helene”, will premiere at The Cameo Arthouse on Veterans Day.

Will Pryzgoda / Beasley Media

The Cameo Art House Theatre will host the world premiere of "Air Angels: Flight Helene" on Nov. 11 at 225 Hay St. in downtown Fayetteville. This film chronicles volunteer pilots who flew personal aircraft to deliver supplies and evacuate residents from Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene struck in September 2024.

"They did things like bring supplies, medicine, airlifted a baby that was on the last hour of his life because he was needing oxygen," said Valerie Smaldone of Just Do GOOD Entertainment, according to The Fayetteville Observer. Her production company created the movie.

The premiere will recognize local heroes who responded to Helene. Stacey Buckner, a CNN hero and stroke survivor from Fayetteville, will receive honors. Buckner provided food, showers, and supplies to displaced families and veterans through Off-Road Outreach and Veterans Services of the Carolinas.

The NC Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 9 will also be recognized. Forty members traveled to Western North Carolina and rescued flood victims from dangerous situations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Fayetteville and Pinehurst are sponsoring the event. Gilbert Baez, host of Good Morning Fayetteville on WFNC, will host both screenings. Mayor Mitch Colvin is expected to issue a proclamation declaring Nov. 11 as Air Angels Day.

A 3 p.m. screening is reserved for military, veterans, and first responders. Tickets for this showing will be donated. The 6 p.m. screening opens to the public with tickets available online on a first-come, first-served basis.

The red carpet event will feature giveaways and gift certificates from local restaurants. A Balabushka Cue Company pool stick valued at $800 serves as the grand prize. These craft sticks appeared in the Oscar-winning movie "The Color of Money."

Cameo
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
missing man table
Local NewsCumberland County Installs Permanent Missing Man Table at Courthousekelly shearing
botanical garden holiday lights
Local NewsHoliday Lights Event Returns in December at Cape Fear Botanical Gardenkelly shearing
The atmosphere of a cozy relaxed mood, an evening meeting of young people in a coffee shop, blurred background
Local NewsPembroke Proposes New Curfew for Minors Under 17 Amid Infrastructure Upgradeskelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect