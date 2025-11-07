Lynch and McCreery Launch Co-Headlining Tour With 12 Shows Across U.S.

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are teaming up for the Two for the Road Tour, a 12-date co-headlining run that launched yesterday in Saginaw, Michigan. The nationwide trek marks a major collaboration between two of country music's most consistent hitmakers, blending their chart-topping catalogs and onstage energy for an unforgettable concert experience.

The tour will crisscross the United States through November and December 2025, wrapping up in Duluth, Minnesota, on Dec. 6. Stops include Bloomington, Illinois; Rochester, Minnesota; Portland, Maine; Reading, Pennsylvania; Canton, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; Corbin, Kentucky; Ralston, Nebraska; and Fargo, North Dakota.

Support acts Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit will join on select dates, bringing additional rising country talent to the bill. VIP packages and general admission tickets are now available through the official websites of both Lynch and McCreery.

Lynch, who boasts ten No. 1 country radio hits and recently released "Chevrolet" featuring Jelly Roll, says the joint tour promises nonstop excitement.

"I'm so pumped to hit the road with Scotty on the Two For The Road Tour!" Dustin says. "We've both got fans who show up ready to throw down, and this tour is gonna be wall-to-wall energy from the jump."

"We're coming with sets full of hits and a whole lot of good vibes," he adds. "I can't wait to get out there and make some memories with everyone."

McCreery, fresh off his seventh No. 1 hit and the release of his Rise & Fall album and Scooter & Friends EP, echoes the excitement. Each artist has devoted months of planning to the production of their show and is excited to bring the high-energy sets with all of their biggest songs and some moments of connection to the fans.