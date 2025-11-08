This Day in Country History: November 8

Awards ceremonies are always a highlight, and Nov. 8 hasn't disappointed in this department. Luke Bryan had an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on this day, and guitar aficionados enjoyed a free guitar exhibit showcasing guitars played by Roy Rogers and Vince Gill.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 8 has seen major winners at the CMA Awards and ASCAP Country Music Awards:

2004: At the 42nd Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, Brad Paisley won Songwriter/Artist of the Year, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" won Country Song of the Year, and Emmylou Harris won the Founder's Award. While "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" was made popular by the Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson duet, the song was written by Jim "Moose" Brown and Don Collins.

Cultural Milestones

A couple of exhibits showcased cultural milestones on Nov. 8, including:

2012: The Guitar: An American Love Story exhibit opened at the Tennessee State Museum inside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. This free exhibit showcased guitars played by famous musicians, such as Roy Rogers' OM-45 Deluxe guitar made by C.F. Martin & Co. and Vince Gill's 1942 Martin D-28.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A house party and Gold and Platinum certifications happened on Nov. 8, including:

2014: Eli Young Band's House Party was held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Gary Allan, Cody Johnson, and Maddie & Tae also played at this musical party thrown in honor of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two big record label changes happened on Nov. 8, including:

2010: Big Machine Label Group's Republic Nashville announced at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that they were signing Martina McBride to their label. McBride was with RCA Records for nearly 20 years before she signed with this new label.

