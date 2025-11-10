Jason Aldean Announces New 20-Track Album ‘Songs About Us’

Jason Aldean just announced his new 20-track album, Songs About Us. His 12th, set to drop on April 24, 2026, the album is loaded with songs including collaborations with some of country music’s biggest stars.

Jason Aldean’s New Album

Aside from announcing the new studio album, Aldean also released three tracks, including the just-released “Hard To Love You,” “Lovin’ Me Too Long,” and “Help You Remember.”

Aldean co-wrote “Help You Remember,” one of the album’s most poignant songs, which tells of the experience of slowly losing a family member to dementia: “I tell you all the time / The same answers to those questions / That you're asking all the time / Over and over these days / There's something in your eyes / A stare that looks right through me.”

Jason Aldean - Help You Remember (Official Audio)

Aside from those mentioned above, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” Aldean’s latest Top 20 single, is also included. The track, which fans are already saying resembles the Georgia-born singer’s early sound, is giving pure nostalgia.

Aldean’s spin on David Lee Murphy’s classic “Dust on the Bottle,” featuring Murphy himself, makes the cut, along with the title track “Songs About Us,” his collab with Luke Bryan. And yes, the long-awaited duet with wife Brittany, “Easier Gone,” finally made it onto the album as well.

'Songs About Us'

Aldean said of the album, “It means the world when one of my songs helps someone through a hard time — or celebrates their best moments. This album is about all of that — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Every track started with a real story or feeling, and together we turned those experiences into music. In the end, I realized this album is about all of us. These are songs about us,” according to Country Now.

Songs About Us will follow the release of his compilation album, 30 Number One Hits, released on October 10.

Track Listing

"Anytime Soon"

"Drinking About You"

"Don’t Tell On Me"

"How Far Does A Goodbye Go"

"Songs About Us"

"Good Thing Going"

"She’s Why"

"Backroads Of My Memory"

"Dust on the Bottle"

"The High Road"

"Easier Gone"

"Help You Remember"

"Country Into Rock ‘n’ Roll"

"What’s A Little Heartache"

"One Last Look"

"Fight A Fire"

"Hard To Love You"

"Little Hometown Left"

"Her Favorite Color"

"Lovin’ Me Too Long"