At the heart of a principal narrative is the close, lifelong friendship between Colt Ford and Toby Keith. Their friendship is rooted in country music, guided by Keith's mentoring and influence, and combined with a shared passion for golf. Ford emphasizes that personal relationships among artists can last long after fame ends, and, in some cases, even after death, pointing out that their relationship extended beyond the stage. Ford recounts personal stories of their friendship, like when Keith would call him "Little Dog Daddy", and how rich their years-long friendship is.

Ford suffered a near-fatal collapse after a concert with Brantley Gilbert in 2024. Initial reports indicated Ford was clinically dead twice before stabilization, and he later credited a Phoenix-area medical team with saving his life at Banner Desert Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic.

Brantley Gilbert became a strong advocate during Ford's hospital stay and even apparently pressured hospital staff to do their jobs and provide the appropriate treatment. The story demonstrates that patient advocacy is an essential concept during emergencies and that Gilbert served as an advocate for Ford to receive timely care.

Ford recalls a moment when he was near death when Toby Keith came to his side to tell him he was not ready and to get back to living.“There was a bell, it was a bright light, and Toby stepped out and said, ‘They're not ready for you yet, Little Dog, go on back down there.'”

As for any wisdom Keith might have given him, Ford insisted, “That's how I woke up. I literally just opened my eyes. I didn't know what happened, I didn't know anything had transpired.” But the singer did describe what Keith looked like. Having fought for years, the cancer took a toll on Keith's body. But Ford promised he looked like his “glory days.”

“He was larger than life, man. Toby Keith's like John Wayne.” “You know, when you're an artist, we got egos and whatever … but when you're around someone like that, there's times where you're like, ‘That's frikin' Toby Keith.'”