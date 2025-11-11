WATCH: Jackson Dean Delivers Stars & Guitars Moment of the Night With ‘Heavens to Betsy’

Stars & Guitars 2025 was yet another Unplugged, Unscripted and Unforgettable night, particularly when Jackson Dean took his turn with "Heavens to Betsy."

Jackson is definitely not a stranger to our KML Family, as he was here during 2022 for Stars & Guitars as well. But there's just something magical about the song that gave us our moment of the night.

Dean's emotional song hit No. 1 on country radio Monday, so it was a fitting way to celebrate by wowing the crowd with it.

"A buddy of mine walked through the door of a room we were writing in that day, and walked in with this title as a joke: 'Heavens to Betsy boys, what do you think about that as a song title?'" Dean said as he explained how he ended up building one of the most emotional songs of the year. "I didn't really know what it meant, and I was like 'whaaat?'

"My brain just took it literal, so I drew a line from up there to down here on planet Earth, and I was like, 'Well, that's one hell of a scene. Ain't nobody gonna be scoring that today. But it took a journey for me, and as of today, it made its way to Number 1."