Jackson Dean Scores Second No. 1 Single as ‘Heavens to Betsy’ Tops Country Charts

Jackson Dean has claimed his second No. 1 at country radio with “Heavens To Betsy,” a dark, emotional story about a father speaking to his daughter from beyond the grave. Co-written with Benjy Davis and Driver Williams, the track was inspired by a simple phrase that sparked its haunting concept when the trio first connected in 2021.

The song first appeared in 2023 on Live at the Ryman and later received a studio release on Dean's 2024 album On the Back of My Dreams. It follows his breakout No. 1 debut, “Don't Come Lookin',” which topped the charts in late 2022.

“Heavens To Betsy” has surpassed 50 million streams and continues to resonate globally, drawing emotional responses from fans in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The track's powerful narrative and Dean's raw vocal delivery have become hallmarks of his rising career, as he tours internationally in support of the album.

“It's hard to put into words what it feels like to see ‘Heavens To Betsy' at the top of the charts,” Jackson says. “This song has taken on a life of its own, and hearing the words echoed back to me as I stand on stages all over the world is something that I will never take for granted.”

“Thank you, country radio, for the belief, love, and support, and thank you to the fans for continuing to share their stories about what the song has meant to them with me,” he adds.