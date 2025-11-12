Willie Nelson and Son Lukas Earn GRAMMY Nominations in Same Category

Willie Nelson and his son Lukas Nelson are both nominated in the Best Traditional Country Album category at the 68th GRAMMY Awards, marking only the second time a father and son have been nominated in the same category for different albums. Willie's nomination recognizes Oh What A Beautiful World, while Lukas is honored for his solo album American Romance.

The rare father–son pairing highlights an extraordinary moment in GRAMMY history, following the 1998 nominations of Julio Iglesias and Enrique Iglesias for Best Latin Pop Album. The accomplishment demonstrates that the Nelson family continues to have an everlasting legacy through generations of country and Americana music.

The nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards include all the major country categories: Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song, as well as nominations in categories like Americana/Roots and All-Genre. This year's nominations reflect several projects from Nelson, demonstrating their reach across all these categories.

This marks Lukas Nelson's first solo GRAMMY nomination, though he previously contributed to a GRAMMY-winning project for the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2019. That he was recognized for American Romance is not only a full circle for his career but also a benchmark of his development as a songwriter and performer.

Willie Nelson, meanwhile, also competes in the Best Americana Album category for Last Leaf on the Tree, produced with his son Micah Nelson, demonstrating the family's broad creative reach. Other contenders for Best Traditional Country Album include Charley Crockett, Margo Price, and Zach Top, rounding out one of the year's most competitive fields.