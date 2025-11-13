3 (Relatively) Easy DIY Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Make

The ugly Christmas sweater: a perfectly hideous masterpiece stitched with questionable taste and loads of holiday spirit, despite logic or fashion sense. The very first Christmas sweaters from the 1950s—originally dubbed “Jingle Bell Sweaters”—were meant to be festive, not frightening, appearing on TV hosts and grandpas desperate for attention.

The trend hit its hilariously awkward stride in the 1980s, thanks in part to iconic goofy dads in comedies and movies (looking at you, Chevy Chase and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”), who made the world see acrylic knits covered in snowmen as aspirational, not accidental.

By the 90s, these sweaters became so cringe-worthy that they started “accidentally” migrating to thrift stores and back closets. Everything changed in 2002, when two Canadians decided, “Why hide the horror? Let’s throw a party!” and hosted the first ever ugly Christmas sweater bash.

From there, things snowballed—led by a spirit of joyful mockery, ugly sweater day events, bar crawls, and even international fundraisers all rallied around the idea that tacky is terrific when paired with tinsel and reindeer. Today, ugly Christmas sweaters are so iconic you’ll see them everywhere—in office contests, holiday runs, and even high fashion runways. One thing’s for sure: whether homemade or store-bought, if your sweater makes you (and everyone else) laugh, you’re wearing it right.

So, Let's DIY Some Hilarity For Your Holiday Wardrobe!

Quick Instructions for Maximum Fun

• Start with a blank thrifted sweater.

• Plan your design and prep props—remember: the more 3D, the bigger the laugh.

• Attach decorations with hot glue or sew them on for extra stability.

• Add finishing touches—lights, bells, interactive parts—so every movement brings more holiday joy

1. “Santa Stuck in a Chimney” Sweater

• Glue felt or fabric “brick” squares at the bottom.

• Sew/glue doll legs or make legs with stuffed tights and attach them upside-down at the center, poking out like Santa is stuck halfway down the chimney. Add cotton balls as “snow” around the bricks for extra dimension.

2. Life-Size “Snow Globe” Sweater

• Attach a clear plastic pie lid to the center of a sweater.

• Fill with faux snow, glitter, and miniature figurines.

• Make a small hole with vinyl tubing so party guests can puff air and swirl the “snow” during the event.

3. Train Track Sweater

• Hot glue a toy train track around the torso and arms.