Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

3 (Relatively) Easy DIY Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Make

One thing’s for sure: whether homemade or store-bought, if your sweater makes you (and everyone else) laugh, you’re wearing it right.

Minda
Look for it in Christmas markets in Vienna
Getty Images

The ugly Christmas sweater: a perfectly hideous masterpiece stitched with questionable taste and loads of holiday spirit, despite logic or fashion sense. The very first Christmas sweaters from the 1950s—originally dubbed “Jingle Bell Sweaters”—were meant to be festive, not frightening, appearing on TV hosts and grandpas desperate for attention.

The trend hit its hilariously awkward stride in the 1980s, thanks in part to iconic goofy dads in comedies and movies (looking at you, Chevy Chase and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”), who made the world see acrylic knits covered in snowmen as aspirational, not accidental.

By the 90s, these sweaters became so cringe-worthy that they started “accidentally” migrating to thrift stores and back closets. Everything changed in 2002, when two Canadians decided, “Why hide the horror? Let’s throw a party!” and hosted the first ever ugly Christmas sweater bash.

From there, things snowballed—led by a spirit of joyful mockery, ugly sweater day events, bar crawls, and even international fundraisers all rallied around the idea that tacky is terrific when paired with tinsel and reindeer. Today, ugly Christmas sweaters are so iconic you’ll see them everywhere—in office contests, holiday runs, and even high fashion runways. One thing’s for sure: whether homemade or store-bought, if your sweater makes you (and everyone else) laugh, you’re wearing it right.

So, Let's DIY Some Hilarity For Your Holiday Wardrobe!

Quick Instructions for Maximum Fun

• Start with a blank thrifted sweater.

• Plan your design and prep props—remember: the more 3D, the bigger the laugh.

• Attach decorations with hot glue or sew them on for extra stability.

• Add finishing touches—lights, bells, interactive parts—so every movement brings more holiday joy

1. “Santa Stuck in a Chimney” Sweater

• Glue felt or fabric “brick” squares at the bottom.

• Sew/glue doll legs or make legs with stuffed tights and attach them upside-down at the center, poking out like Santa is stuck halfway down the chimney. Add cotton balls as “snow” around the bricks for extra dimension.

Loading TikTok...

2. Life-Size “Snow Globe” Sweater

• Attach a clear plastic pie lid to the center of a sweater.

• Fill with faux snow, glitter, and miniature figurines.

• Make a small hole with vinyl tubing so party guests can puff air and swirl the “snow” during the event.

Loading TikTok...

3. Train Track Sweater

• Hot glue a toy train track around the torso and arms.

• Add a toy train engine and cars; have someone drive the train at the party for peak fun

Loading TikTok...
Christmas
MindaWriter
Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.
Related Stories
The Biltmore Championship in Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is set to debut in 2026 during the FedExCup Fall.
Human InterestPGA Tour Adds Biltmore Championship to 2026 Fall Schedule in AshevilleRebecca Allen
Ferrara Cane Opener by BRACH-S
Human InterestBrach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane OpenerTim Staskiewicz
stars and guitars
Stars & GuitarsGALLERY: Hope Mills Glass Photo Booth at Stars & Guitars 2025Beasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect