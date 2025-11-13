Cody Johnson Releases Studio Recording of ‘Travelin’ Soldier’ Cover for Veterans Day

Cody Johnson has officially released his studio version of “Travelin' Soldier,” marking a long-awaited moment for fans who have requested the track for years. The song, which originated with Bruce Robison in 1996, was first recorded by Ty England and later became a No. 1 hit for The Chicks, only to have radio play pulled amid controversy over Natalie Maines' comments about President George W. Bush.

Johnson's version arrived ahead of Veterans Day as a heartfelt tribute to servicemen and servicewomen, reflecting the song's powerful themes of love, sacrifice, and patriotism. He described the release as a way to honor those who served and to thank fans who have shared their own personal stories about what the song means to them.

An official studio video was released on YouTube, along with behind-the-scenes footage and commentary that details the evolution of the song, from its beginnings as a live favorite to full production. The performance reinforces Johnson's deep ties to the storytelling tradition in country music and his understanding of the meaning and sentiment behind "Travelin' Soldier."

The song's fans have tracked its journey through a series of viral moments over time. Johnson first performed it in a livestream back in 2020 that gained tremendous traction during the pandemic before he returned to it with an acoustic version that went viral again in 2022. Combined, the performances have earned millions of views, with one video surpassing 58 million on YouTube and drawing hundreds of thousands of likes.

The release of “Travelin' Soldier” continues Johnson's pattern of honoring classic country narratives while connecting with listeners on a personal level. After years of fans requesting official recordings from concerts and meet-and-greets, the studio version arrives as both a musical milestone and a tribute to the men and women in uniform.