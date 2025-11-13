Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: Hope Mills Glass Photo Booth at Stars & Guitars 2025

Thank you so much to our friends at Hope Mills Glass for sponsoring our concourse photo booth at Stars & Guitars 2025!

Beasley Media Group Editoral
stars and guitars
Stars & Guitars Photo Gallery Presented By
Hope Mills Glass
Hope Mills Glass

Thank you so much to our friends at Hope Mills Glass for sponsoring our concourse photo booth at Stars & Guitars 2025! You all showed out in FORCE for Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, John Morgan and Greylan James (unfortunately Hudson Westbrook got stranded in Dallas), and we couldn't be more thrilled.

We loved seeing all our fans out at the event, and we already can't wait until we are back in the Crown Coliseum next November for another Unplugged, Unscripted, and Unforgettable night.

Scroll through the gallery below to find your photo! You can download it to share on your own, or you can just hit the social media share buttons! Thanks for coming out to Stars & Guitars!

Oh and we promise you're not all blurry people. We had a camera settings issue that made photos a little less sharp than normal. We'll just pretend we were going for an artistic approach. Sounds good, right?

Stars & Guitars
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Brach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane Opener
Human InterestBrach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane OpenerTim Staskiewicz
Garageflage
Human InterestNatural Light’s New “Garageflage” Lets You Literally Disappear Into Holiday PeaceTim Staskiewicz
A stray penny sits next to machinery at the US Mint
Human InterestFinal Pennies Pressed in Philadelphia: Why the U.S. Mint Stopped Producing the Iconic Coin
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect