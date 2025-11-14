HARDY Performs ‘Bottomland’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
HARDY took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and delivered a performance of “Bottomland,” the first single from his Country! Country! album. It wasn’t your typical TV guesting; the performance aired on Veterans Day, and the audience included veterans and active service members.
HARDY’s Goosebump-Inducing Performance
The Mississippi-born singer’s stripped performance of the song showcased his vocals, gritty and with enough edge to make you stop what you’re doing and listen. The production didn’t feel over the top; it was just him, sitting down on a tree stump. It kept the focus on his emotional delivery and the song’s apt lyrics in honoring the sacrifices of the U.S.’s uniformed service personnel: “I am just a country boy / Where I come from didn't have no choice / But what I've done well or so I'm told / So baby wear my watch, baby sell my gold / And bury me in bottom land / With my grandpa's rifle in my hand / Lord just take me as I am / And bury me in bottom land.”
After the song, the audience showed their appreciation with thunderous applause. Host Fallon exclaimed, “Come on! That is how you do it right there! That is how you do it! Oh, my goodness!” Fallon then invited the audience to HARDY’s THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! kicking off in February next year.
Tour Dates
Check out HARDY’s tour dates below featuring Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and McCoy Moore on selected dates.
- February 5, 2026: Tribute Communities Centre, Oshawa, ON
- February 6, 2026: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON
- February 7, 2026: Canada Life Place, London, ON
- February 11, 2026: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
- February 12, 2026: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK
- February 13, 2026: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
- February 19, 2026: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
- February 20, 2026: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC
- February 21, 2026: Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford, BC
- March 19, 2026: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI
- March 20, 2026: Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, IL
- March 21, 2026: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
- March 26, 2026: PPL Center, Allentown, PA
- March 27, 2026: Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV
- March 28, 2026: Ford Center, Evansville, IN
- April 9, 2026: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, TN
- April 10, 2026: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS
- April 17, 2026: Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK
- April 18, 2026: Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK
- April 23, 2026: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL
- April 24, 2026: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC
- April 25, 2026: Kia Center, Orlando, FL
- May 21, 2026: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- May 22, 2026: Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL
- May 23, 2026: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL
- May 28, 2026: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- May 29, 2026: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY
- May 30, 2026: Bethel Woods Center For the Arts, Bethel, NY
- June 4, 2026: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR
- June 5, 2026: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
- June 6, 2026: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- June 11, 2026: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- June 12, 2026: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
- June 13, 2026: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC
- June 25, 2026: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- June 26, 2026: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- June 27, 2026: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- August 20, 2026: Cooks Garage, Lubbock, TX
- August 21, 2026: Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX
For tickets, click here.