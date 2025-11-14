HARDY Performs ‘Bottomland’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Mississippi-born singer’s stripped performance of the song showcased his vocals, gritty and with enough edge to make you stop what you’re doing and listen. The production didn’t feel over the top; it was just him, sitting down on a tree stump. It kept the focus on his emotional delivery and the song’s apt lyrics in honoring the sacrifices of the U.S.’s uniformed service personnel: “I am just a country boy / Where I come from didn't have no choice / But what I've done well or so I'm told / So baby wear my watch, baby sell my gold / And bury me in bottom land / With my grandpa's rifle in my hand / Lord just take me as I am / And bury me in bottom land.”