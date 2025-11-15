This Day in Country History: November 15

Carrie Underwood's name has been associated with Nov. 15 throughout the years. On this day, Underwood released her debut album and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. In addition, Shania Twain's album received a 2x Diamond certification, and Roy Clark passed away.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 15, several country music artists achieved significant milestones, including:

2004: Shania Twain's album Come On Over received a 2x Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This groundbreaking album was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 1999.

2005: Carrie Underwood released her debut album, Some Hearts. This iconic 9x Platinum-certified album was recorded shortly after Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol.

2016: After Carrie Underwood and Crystal Gayle's duet of Gayle's "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Underwood surprised Gayle with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry, and Gayle accepted.

Cultural Milestones

From Oklahoma to Nashville to Hollywood, new Hall of Fame inductees on Nov. 15 included:

2008: At the Country Music Association Awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum inducted Glen Campbell, DeFord Bailey, and the band Alabama. The inductees' plaques were displayed at the Hall of Fame in Nashville.

2016: Capitol Records became the first ever company to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the years, the record company has been committed to representing country music artists, including Glen Campbell, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Merle Haggard, and Buck Owens.

2018: Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Country artist Bryan White, known for songs such as "Sittin' on Go" and "Someone Else's Star," presented Underwood with the honor.

2018: The legendary singer Roy Clark died at the age of 85. He hosted the TV show Hee Haw for years, and was known for hits such as "Yesterday When I Was Young" and "The Tips of My Fingers." Clark was a Grand Ole Opry member, a Country Music Hall of Famer, and the CMA's Entertainer of the Year in 1973.