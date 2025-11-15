Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Country History: November 15

Carrie Underwood’s name has been associated with Nov. 15 throughout the years. On this day, Underwood released her debut album and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. In…

Kristina Hall
Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood's name has been associated with Nov. 15 throughout the years. On this day, Underwood released her debut album and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. In addition, Shania Twain's album received a 2x Diamond certification, and Roy Clark passed away.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 15, several country music artists achieved significant milestones, including:

  • 2004: Shania Twain's album Come On Over received a 2x Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This groundbreaking album was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 1999.
  • 2005: Carrie Underwood released her debut album, Some Hearts. This iconic 9x Platinum-certified album was recorded shortly after Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol.
  • 2016: After Carrie Underwood and Crystal Gayle's duet of Gayle's "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Underwood surprised Gayle with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry, and Gayle accepted.

Cultural Milestones

From Oklahoma to Nashville to Hollywood, new Hall of Fame inductees on Nov. 15 included:

  • 2008: At the Country Music Association Awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum inducted Glen Campbell, DeFord Bailey, and the band Alabama. The inductees' plaques were displayed at the Hall of Fame in Nashville.
  • 2016: Capitol Records became the first ever company to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the years, the record company has been committed to representing country music artists, including Glen Campbell, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Merle Haggard, and Buck Owens.
  • 2018: Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Country artist Bryan White, known for songs such as "Sittin' on Go" and "Someone Else's Star," presented Underwood with the honor.
  • 2018: The legendary singer Roy Clark died at the age of 85. He hosted the TV show Hee Haw for years, and was known for hits such as "Yesterday When I Was Young" and "The Tips of My Fingers." Clark was a Grand Ole Opry member, a Country Music Hall of Famer, and the CMA's Entertainer of the Year in 1973.

Roy Clark's passing on Nov. 15 was a blow to fans, as he was a staple of TV and the country music industry. Many country music artists achieved notable milestones and received recognition on this day, making Nov. 15 a day to remember in country music history.

Carrie UnderwoodKeith UrbanShania Twain
Kristina HallWriter
Related Stories
Riley Green attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
MusicRiley Green on Being a CMA Awards Nominee: ‘It’s Never Something You Really Expect’Yvette Dela Cruz
Breland performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
MusicBreland Speaks Up on AI-Generated Song Topping the Country ChartYvette Dela Cruz
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" Biography Celebration at The Bowery Hotel on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
MusicTrisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Will Mark 20th Anniversary With Christmas Song That Started It AllJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect