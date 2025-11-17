Dolly Parton Says She Is Getting Better After Postponing Las Vegas Shows

Dolly Parton is reassuring fans that she is “fine” and on the mend following recent health concerns that led to canceled appearances and speculation about her condition. The 79-year-old icon remains determined and upbeat, continuing to engage with fans and plan future projects as she approaches her 80th birthday.

However, “Dolly is getting better every day,” a source close to Parton tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. “She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her,” the source adds of Parton, 79, who just released her new book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. “In true Dolly spirit, she has already started decorating for the holidays — her favorite time of year.”

The reassurance comes after her sister, Freida Parton, urged prayers on social media, fueling speculation about a more serious illness. Dolly later appeared in a lighthearted video addressing the rumors directly. “Lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick?” a spirited Parton said in the video. “I let a lot of things go that I should've been taking care of. So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this. We need to take care of that.' Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home. . . . But I wanted you to know that I'm not dying.”

Parton's representatives describe her current period as one of rest and recovery, with minor medical procedures intended to help her regain full strength. She continues to work from home and has delayed rehearsals for upcoming performances, including a Las Vegas show now expected to move to 2026.