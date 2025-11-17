Backstage Country
GameStop Will Let You Trade In Anything – Well, Almost – On Dec. 6

On December 6, GameStop stores nationwide will let you swap almost anything (really, almost) for store credit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Stock shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp has increased 700% in the past two weeks due to amateur investors. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

GameStop’s Trade Anything Day 2025 is turning retail on its head - just for the fun of it! On December 6, GameStop stores nationwide will let you swap almost anything (really, almost) for store credit. This isn’t your typical “trade in your old games” operation: it’s a wild, one-day carnival of weird and wonderful items flooding your local shop, all in the name of fun and creative chaos.

How Does It Work?

If you’re harboring a drawer of odd trinkets, quirky collectibles, vintage cables, spare game cases, or even taxidermy (yes, you read that right), GameStop is officially inviting you to bring those treasures to the store. The premise is simple: “Bring Whatever, Get Store Credit.” The store’s staff will size up your item, assign a value, and—boom—you walk out with GameStop credit to spend on games, toys, or accessories. Even if your attic oddities are truly one-of-a-kind, GameStop’s ready to see what you’ve got.

Are There Restrictions?

Let’s rein in the madness just a little - there are rules! Your item(s) must fit in a 20×20×20 inch box. Think small enough to carry with one hand, not drive in with a forklift. GameStop employees get the final word on what makes the cut, so prepare to be charming, persuasive, or just plain hilarious if you really want your weird trade to go through.

What gets the dreaded Game Over screen and won't work for trade-in:

  • Hazardous materials, chemicals, or liquids
  • Weapons or ammunition
  • Alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or pharmaceuticals
  • Live or dead animals (stuffed taxidermy only, zombie raccoon collectors rejoice)
  • Computers and televisions
  • Gift cards, jewelry, explicit or questionable items

Basically, if your item’s dangerous, illegal, living, or just too gigantic, it’s not joining the party.

It’s a masterclass in holiday marketing - with a wink. GameStop wants to reboot the tired old trade-in model and get people talking, laughing, and snapping Instagram photos of their oddball swaps. Expect social media feeds flooded with tales of epic trades, epic fails, and the occasional plush squirrel. It’s also a brilliant way for folks to declutter and score something genuinely useful - it’s win-win with a laugh track!

Final Tips

  • Go weird, but not wild—read those restrictions and think outside the “box.”
  • Get there early for the best shot at trade-in glory.
  • Don’t forget backup items just in case your first choice gets vetoed.
  • Snap a pic of your trade and share the laugh—this event was made to go viral.

Trade Anything Day is your excuse to swap the stuff you never thought would be worth anything for something you actually want. So dig, dust, and dream big—GameStop’s ready for whatever you’ve got (well, almost)!

MindaWriter
Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.
