Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney Lead 2025 CMA Nods

The 2025 CMA Awards are shaping up to be a women-run world. Aside from Lainey Wilson hosting the show solo, the top nominated artists for this year are all women: Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Wilson herself.

Wilson, the reigning queen of bell bottoms and back-to-back wins, is again one of the leading artists with six nominations (Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year). But what’s even sweeter than her stack of nominations is her love for her fellow nominees.

Lainey Wilson Praises Women in Country Music

In a recent press conference for the CMA Awards (via Whiskey Riff), the Tennessee native praised the grind the women in country music have been doing to make it. Wilson said, “The girls are doing it, y’all. And they’re not just like half-a— doing it. They’re like really doing it. For a girl to make it, she has to really make it.”

She went on to specifically praise Langley and Moroney, who both had an eventful year, for their nominations, as well as their tours, and album releases: “Megan and Ella both, it’s just so cool and refreshing to see these ladies who like, have a vision. They have their eye on the prize. They work hard.”

She added, “They show up when they say they’re gonna show up. I think both of those girls right here are going to be around for a long time, so I’m excited to see some ladies like that who are not going anywhere.”

On Hosting the Awards Night Solo

Wilson also talked about how she knew that it would be difficult to follow in the footsteps of Reba McEntire, who last hosted the show solo. “It’s a big deal. I mean, I’ve got some big ole shoes to fill. So I don’t take it lightly.”

She revealed that she asked McEntire for some advice before the CMA Awards. “I texted Reba last night and I said, ‘If you had one piece of advice to give me going into this week, what would it be?’ And I thought she was just going to say something like, ‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ She sent me a list. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, one piece of advice!’”

Wilson added, “But yeah, like I said, I got some really big shoes to fill and I just feel so honored, so thank y’all for letting me run my mouth and celebrate country music.”