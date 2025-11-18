Unbeatable Black Friday Deals

Sarah made her way over to the Fayetteville Queen City Homestore this week, and the Black Friday savings are seriously impressive. Located at the corner of Cliffdale and Reilly Road, this store is packed wall-to-wall with deals that make upgrading your home easier (and more affordable) than ever.

Here are some of the standout offers happening right now:

Watch those holiday movies in style with an LG 86" UHD 4K Smart TV — now just $798.

Need more room for leftovers? Family-size refrigerators start at $478.

Skip the dish duty with stainless steel dishwashers from $298, plus next-day delivery.

Avoid burning Nana’s gravy with a new electric range — only $478.

Holiday laundry got you stressed? Top-load laundry pairs start at just $698.

Upgrade your comfort — buy a select mattress and choose between a 55" TV or a $300 gift card.

Snuggle into the season with The Cozy Holiday Living Event: save $200 on sofas and $300 on sectionals.