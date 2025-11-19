Ashley Gorley Breaks Record With 12th ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award; Shaboozey Shines Too

Ashley Gorley and Shaboozey topped the 2025 ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration on Nov. 17, marking one of the ceremony's most significant years for country music creators. Gorley earned ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year for the 12th time, setting a new all-genre record for the most songwriter-of-the-year honors ever awarded. The milestone reinforces his long-established influence in the genre and follows a landmark year in which six of his songs ranked among ASCAP's most-performed country titles. His recent induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame further elevated the moment.

“We wrote that song from our heart's work,” Gorley said about his track "I Am Not Okay" with Jelly Roll. “I struggle sometimes to get out of bed, I can't sleep at night, a lot of things.”

Shaboozey was recognized as ASCAP Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year, reflecting his rapid ascent in country music and a run of major career milestones, including CMA New Artist of the Year nominations and multiple Grammy nominations across country categories. His hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” contributed heavily to his win and continues to anchor his commercial momentum after spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As he accepted his first award, Shaboozey thanked God for gifting him the ability to write a song. “But it wasn't always easy … I deal with a lot of insecurities,” Shaboozey said. “I came from playing sports, and I wasn't great at that. You see the height, but it doesn't translate on the field.”

The celebration honored a broad slate of songwriters and publishers, highlighting achievements across the country music landscape. Sony Music Publishing was named ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year, recognized for multiple major titles, including the chart-topping “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

ASCAP's Nashville event, held annually in Music City, spotlights the writers shaping the country music industry while emphasizing the organization's wider mission of supporting music creators through royalties, licensing, and industry resources. A full list of winners is available on ASCAP's website.