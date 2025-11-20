Brewing Hope: Charity Night at North South Brewing Supports St. Jude

This Friday, North South Brewing is hosting a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

North South Brewing Company will host a fundraiser on Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. Michelle Skinner organized this to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She needs the funds for her charity entry into the 2026 Tokyo Marathon.

The venue sits at 304 Williams Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina. People can buy raffle tickets for prizes. Proceeds from one beer line will go straight to St. Jude.

Skinner aims to hit her fundraising target through this gathering. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats kids battling cancer. They also treat other serious illnesses. All at no cost to families.

The 2026 Tokyo Marathon lets runners compete if they raise funds for a good cause. Skinner secured a charity entry spot, which demands participants meet specific fundraising minimums before race day.

North South Brewing Company agreed to host. The brewery has supported local causes before, opening its doors for events that give back.

The raffle includes several baskets packed with donated items. Winners get picked during the night.