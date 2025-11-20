Haymount Truck Stop Celebrates Second Anniversary With Fall Festival
The Haymount Truck Stop is celebrating two years of business this weekend with a two day fall festival.
Haymount Truck Stop will throw a two-day Fall Fest on Nov. 21 and 22. The party celebrates two years at 100 Broadfoot Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors can expect live music, pop-up vendors, face painting, and yoga classes.
Music starts Friday. SndSoul takes the stage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday brings a packed schedule that begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 11:55 p.m.
Reuben Jones performs Saturday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Vendors will spread across the back patio. Henna Warrior FacePaint and Bide Divine offer services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
H&K Designs sells items starting at 11 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. LinkedBytaylor Jewelry sets up shop during those same hours. YogaSix Fayetteville arrives on site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bartenders will mix cocktails from a greatest hits menu. Pop-up vendors will occupy the back patio space all weekend long.
YogaSix Fayetteville hosts a yoga class on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on the back patio. Non-members pay $10 that day. Space fills up fast, so arrive early
Neighboring businesses will team up with the venue again this year. Last year brought bingo to the party, and organizers want to bring back similar activities.