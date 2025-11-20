Haymount Truck Stop Celebrates Second Anniversary With Fall Festival

The Haymount Truck Stop is celebrating it’s second anniversary with a two day fall festival.

Haymount Truck Stop will throw a two-day Fall Fest on Nov. 21 and 22. The party celebrates two years at 100 Broadfoot Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors can expect live music, pop-up vendors, face painting, and yoga classes.

Music starts Friday. SndSoul takes the stage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday brings a packed schedule that begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 11:55 p.m.

Reuben Jones performs Saturday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Vendors will spread across the back patio. Henna Warrior FacePaint and Bide Divine offer services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

H&K Designs sells items starting at 11 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. LinkedBytaylor Jewelry sets up shop during those same hours. YogaSix Fayetteville arrives on site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bartenders will mix cocktails from a greatest hits menu. Pop-up vendors will occupy the back patio space all weekend long.

YogaSix Fayetteville hosts a yoga class on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on the back patio. Non-members pay $10 that day. Space fills up fast, so arrive early