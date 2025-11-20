Red Carpet Recap: Who Won Best Dressed at the 2025 CMA Awards?

CMA Awards night is an annual celebration of country music's finest, filled with anticipation, performances, and heartfelt speeches. But the show actually starts before anyone hits the stage. Yes, we’re talking about the red carpet.

This year’s CMA red carpet was bursting with artists and celebrities who weren't just well-dressed; they were polished, sparkly, and strutting like Nashville royalty. From daring gowns to cowboy couture, here are the best-dressed stars who absolutely owned the night.

Best Dressed at the 2025 CMA Awards

Ella Langley

How can you not love Ella Langley? Aside from being extremely talented (she won three out of her six nominations!), she looks like a living doll, and her look from last night’s awards is the evidence. Langley, with her signature bangs and doe eyes, wore a lacy red dress that accentuated her figure without showing too much skin. It was the perfect balance of classy and sultry that only she can pull off.

Kelsea Ballerini

You might think wearing a red dress on the red carpet would wash you out, but that wasn’t the case for Kelsea Ballerini; she actually stood out. Ballerini wore a red tulle dress paired with matching red pumps and, of course, red lipstick. The look was minimal, yet she still managed to turn heads with ease.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes opted for a nude dress that created a striking contrast with her blonde hair. The strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit and floral detailing at the waist, showcasing her toned arms and flawless legs. She completed the look with diamond drop earrings, rings, and strappy stilettos.

Lauren Alaina

CMA Awards Backstage Live host Lauren Alaina dressed the part. The new mom came ready to party in a halter dress made of mosaic-like reflective cutouts, giving her disco ball energy in truly the best way. The cutouts gradually thinned out toward the train, made from a soft nude tulle.

Haley Kalil

Alaina’s co-host also made our list. Haley Kalil, also known as HaleyyBaylee, gave viewers all the behind-the-scenes action while wearing a shimmery long-sleeved turtleneck gown. She paired it with diamond accessories that didn’t compete with her outfit, but shined bright on their own. The only thing that outshone her dress and jewelry? Her mega-watt smile.

Dustin Lynch

When it comes to red carpet events, men often wear black or dark blue suits. But Dustin Lynch didn’t want to play it safe; instead, he donned a muted, earthy taupe/khaki-brown jacket and slacks, a classic color that perfectly complemented his black cowboy hat and boots. His overall look was relaxed but elevated, and we are here for it.

Brett Young

Black suits are a staple at red carpet events, but Brett Young stepped it up by opting for a suede jacket. His soft, matte, and slightly textured blazer contrasted nicely with the smooth shirt underneath. He also accented his look with a stampede string and completed it with a statement belt buckle and cowboy boots.

Lanie Gardner

On a red carpet filled with gowns, Lanie Gardner stood out in a lacy long-sleeved pantsuit with a black sleeveless vest. She completed the look with a cross necklace, dangling earrings, and lacy gloves. One might argue that her ensemble leaned more toward goth, but she somehow made it country.

Rusell Dickerson

Another cowboy chose to wear an earth-toned suit, and we approve. We loved Russell Dickerson’s relaxed light brown suit, as it brought a certain level of sophistication to the carpet. He also opted out of a dress shirt, and went with a simple black shirt underneath. He accessorized with black shoes, layered silver chains, and rings.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley might have attended the CMA Awards as Billy Ray Cyrus’s plus one, but she’s a star in her own right and made sure everyone knew it. Her red dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and circle cutout at her navel was sexy without being over the top. She accessorized with dangling chandelier earrings, a bangle, silver high heels, and, of course, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer on her arm.

Tucker Wetmore

Tucker Wetmore proved he’s a cowboy through and through by wearing a cowboy hat on the red carpet, and it worked. His black hat was the perfect accessory to a black shirt and pants, and a dark blue silk jacket. He also wore layered chains and a statement watch.

Lauren Watkins

Lauren Watkins stood out as one of country music’s femme fatales by choosing to wear a dress in an unexpected color. Opting for a muted light green dress, its cut and fabric, plus her long locks styled in soft beach wave curls, made her look ethereal.