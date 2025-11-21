Cody Johnson Lands Career-High Billboard Hot 100 Debut With ‘Travelin’ Soldier’

Cody Johnson is celebrating a major chart breakthrough as the official studio version of “Travelin' Soldier” delivers the strongest opening of his career. The track debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his highest-charting song to date, while approaching 15 million first-week streams and finishing as the week's most-streamed country track. It also entered the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Johnson ranked as the fifth-highest-streamed country artist for the week.

“It's been three years since we released an acoustic cover of ‘Travelin' Soldier,'” Cody shared. “The fans responded so enthusiastically and began requesting it during our live shows, so it's remained on the set list.”

“I had no idea that it was going to give me the opportunity to hear, see, and bring words to y'all's stories,” he continued. “I knew at some point, when the time felt right, we needed to record it in the studio. And that time is now, COJO Nation! ‘Travelin' Soldier' is yours tomorrow at midnight.”

The fan-driven studio release arrives as Johnson heads into the 59th CMA Awards with four nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He also shares two nominations with Carrie Underwood — Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year — for their duet “I'm Gonna Love You.”

Although Johnson is unable to perform on the broadcast due to recovery from ruptured eardrum surgery, the CMA Awards aired live on Wednesday, with next-day streaming available via Hulu.

“Travelin' Soldier,” originally written by Bruce Robison in 1996 and later made famous by The Chicks' No. 1, platinum-certified version, continues to gain momentum as listeners push for a potential Top 10 Hot 100 climb.