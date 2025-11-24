Get Tickets Before They Sell Out
On December 5-22, 2025 (select nights), Fayetteville’s most magical holiday tradition returns! Step into an immersive, walk-through wonderland filled with thousands of twinkling lights and dazzling displays that will transport you into the heart of the season. Get tickets here.
But the magic doesn’t stop there! Meet Santa & The Grinch for festive fun, photos, and maybe even some mischief! Enjoy interactive light displays and animations that bring the garden to life around you. Capture memories at special holiday photo spots—perfect for your next family holiday card. Soak in the sounds of joyful holiday music as you stroll through the lights. Treat yourself to delicious food, seasonal drinks, and shop the festive Vendor Market for unique holiday gifts. Whether you’re looking to start a new family tradition or celebrate with friends, this event has everything to get you into the holiday spirit. Come see why it’s Fayetteville’s favorite way to celebrate the season! MUST BUY YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE — DATES AND TIMES WILL SELL OUT!
Thank you to our Holiday Lights Sponsors!
Cape Fear Valley Health
Kids First Pediatrics of Raeford & Fayetteville
LaFayette Ford
Caviness & Cates
Woodland Building Solutions
Olde Fayetteville Insurance
T-Fiber
DK Taylor Oil/Springer Energy
PWC
Mosca Designs
Cintas
Ward Productions
Arts Council of Fayetteville, Cumberland County