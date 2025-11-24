Fayetteville Receives $7M in Powell Bill Funds for Street Repairs

Fayetteville secured almost $7 million through Powell Bill funding. The state gave this money to fix and resurface streets that the city maintains. The N.C. Department of Transportation distributed the cash as part of a $185.6 million statewide payout to over 500 towns and cities that participate.

Gas tax revenues and other highway user fees pay for the Powell Bill. Former state senator and Whiteville mayor Junius K. Powell lent his name to the program, which has kept urban roads running since 1951.

State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson said the program matters now more than ever for communities still picking up pieces after Hurricane Helene. Helene hit over 100 municipalities across the state in September 2024.

Cities can use the money to widen streets and build or maintain bridges, sidewalks, and bike paths. NCDOT Powell Bill coordinator Molly Stevens said Fayetteville received the first half earlier this fall, with the remainder due by Jan. 1.

Byron Reeves, assistant public services director, gave an update at a November 13 public meeting about how those funds are getting spent. Here's the split: $15 million for street resurfacing, $5 million for new sidewalks, and $440,000 for bike lanes.

"City streets are an integral part of everyday life," Reeves said, according to CityView NC. "The quality of our streets can have significant impacts on many aspects of municipal activities."