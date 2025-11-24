Jason Aldean Taps Wife Brittany for ‘How Far Does a Goodbye Go’ Music Video

For his latest music video, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” Jason Aldean invited his wife, Brittany, to take on a starring role, and of course, the chemistry is very much there. The song itself is already a gut-punch, a realistic portrayal of a relationship’s demise while still clinging on to the tiniest shred of hope that maybe it can still be fixed. Pair that with the real-life superstar couple on the screen, and you’ve basically got the recipe for a music video that hits hard.

Jason Aldean - How Far Does A Goodbye Go (Official Music Video)

The Heart-Wrenching Lyrics

One reason the retro-inspired music video is so good is the emotional lyrics, particularly the chorus that Aldean and Brittany enacted well: “So tell me, how far does a goodbye go? / Is it down to a corner bar? / Or out of town in a getaway car? / If it's on a map, this cowboy's gotta know / Is it a couple miles away coming up the road / Or on a midnight train on a runaway track?”

The chorus highlights the singer’s desperation that even if he let his partner walked out the door, he was thinking the separation, and the goodbye, are only temporary: “She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head, she needed a little time / Said, ‘We could talk more about it later if you wanna’ / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be alright.”

But the last line of the chorus emphasizes that a part of him knows the goodbye might be permanent, and he’s asking how long he needs to wait to confirm she’s not coming back: “How far does a goodbye go 'til it don't come back?”

Aldean teased the music video by posting a snippet of it on his Instagram. He captioned it with “We had some fun with this one.”

A Nod to Jason Aldean’s Roots

Fans have already pointed out that Aldean’s latest releases, aside from “How Far Does a Goodbye Go” (“Hard To Love You,” “Lovin’ Me Too Long,” and “Help You Remember”), have sounded more and more like his earlier hits.