Jason Aldean Taps Wife Brittany for ‘How Far Does a Goodbye Go’ Music Video
For his latest music video, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” Jason Aldean invited his wife, Brittany, to take on a starring role, and of course, the chemistry is very much there. The song itself is already a gut-punch, a realistic portrayal of a relationship’s demise while still clinging on to the tiniest shred of hope that maybe it can still be fixed. Pair that with the real-life superstar couple on the screen, and you’ve basically got the recipe for a music video that hits hard.
The Heart-Wrenching Lyrics
One reason the retro-inspired music video is so good is the emotional lyrics, particularly the chorus that Aldean and Brittany enacted well: “So tell me, how far does a goodbye go? / Is it down to a corner bar? / Or out of town in a getaway car? / If it's on a map, this cowboy's gotta know / Is it a couple miles away coming up the road / Or on a midnight train on a runaway track?”
The chorus highlights the singer’s desperation that even if he let his partner walked out the door, he was thinking the separation, and the goodbye, are only temporary: “She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head, she needed a little time / Said, ‘We could talk more about it later if you wanna’ / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be alright.”
But the last line of the chorus emphasizes that a part of him knows the goodbye might be permanent, and he’s asking how long he needs to wait to confirm she’s not coming back: “How far does a goodbye go 'til it don't come back?”
Aldean teased the music video by posting a snippet of it on his Instagram. He captioned it with “We had some fun with this one.”
A Nod to Jason Aldean’s Roots
Fans have already pointed out that Aldean’s latest releases, aside from “How Far Does a Goodbye Go” (“Hard To Love You,” “Lovin’ Me Too Long,” and “Help You Remember”), have sounded more and more like his earlier hits.
Aldean is set to release his latest album, Songs About Us, on April 24, 2026. Aside from working on the album, he is also scheduled to co-headline the Live Between the Hedges Concert Series at the University of Georgia with Luke Bryan.