Zach Bryan Rolling Out Massive 2026 World Tour, Including More Stadium Dates
Fresh off one of the biggest years of his career, Zach Bryan is gearing up for an even bigger 2026. The singer-songwriter has officially announced With Heaven On Tour.
Fresh off one of the biggest years of his career, Zach Bryan is gearing up for an even bigger 2026. The singer-songwriter has officially announced With Heaven On Tour, a massive U.S. and European run kicking off March 7, 2026 in St. Louis, MO, at The Dome at America’s Center.
And when we say massive… we mean massive. The tour covers 40+ dates across North America and Europe, including major stops in London, Berlin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Cork, San Diego, Arlington, and a two-night stand in Foxborough, MA, before wrapping up October 10, 2026, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
The tour news follows a historic fall run for Bryan, who sold out college football stadiums across the U.S. — including a September show at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. That concert wasn’t just big; it became the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere and set a new record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.
Fans also won’t have to wait long for new music. Bryan confirmed his next album, With Heaven on Top, drops January 9, 2026, setting the stage for a huge year ahead.
Below is the full list of With Heaven On Tour 2026 dates, along with main and supporting acts for each show:
North America
- March 7 — St. Louis, MO — The Dome at America’s Center
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- March 14 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- March 21 — San Antonio, TX — The Alamodome
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- March 28 — Baton Rouge, LA — Tiger Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- April 11 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- April 18 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- April 25 — Lincoln, NE — Memorial Stadium
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- May 2 — Starkville, MS — Davis Wade Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- May 9 — Cleveland, OH — Huntington Bank Field
Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Europe
- May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
- May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
- June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
- June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
- June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
- June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Back to North America
- July 31 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- August 1 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- August 7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- August 13 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- August 14 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- August 22 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- September 5 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- September 18 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: Gabriella Rose, Fey Fili
- September 19 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands
Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose
- October 2 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
- October 3 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
- October 10 — Auburn, AL — Jordan-Hare Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose