Zach Bryan Rolling Out Massive 2026 World Tour, Including More Stadium Dates

Brandon Plotnick
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Fresh off one of the biggest years of his career, Zach Bryan is gearing up for an even bigger 2026. The singer-songwriter has officially announced With Heaven On Tour, a massive U.S. and European run kicking off March 7, 2026 in St. Louis, MO, at The Dome at America’s Center.

And when we say massive… we mean massive. The tour covers 40+ dates across North America and Europe, including major stops in London, Berlin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Cork, San Diego, Arlington, and a two-night stand in Foxborough, MA, before wrapping up October 10, 2026, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The tour news follows a historic fall run for Bryan, who sold out college football stadiums across the U.S. — including a September show at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. That concert wasn’t just big; it became the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere and set a new record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.

Fans also won’t have to wait long for new music. Bryan confirmed his next album, With Heaven on Top, drops January 9, 2026, setting the stage for a huge year ahead.

Below is the full list of With Heaven On Tour 2026 dates, along with main and supporting acts for each show:

North America

  • March 7 — St. Louis, MO — The Dome at America’s Center
    Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • March 14 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
    Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • March 21 — San Antonio, TX — The Alamodome
    Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • March 28 — Baton Rouge, LA — Tiger Stadium
    Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • April 11 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
    Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • April 18 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
    Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • April 25 — Lincoln, NE — Memorial Stadium
    Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • May 2 — Starkville, MS — Davis Wade Stadium
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
  • May 9 — Cleveland, OH — Huntington Bank Field
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Europe

  • May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena
    Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
  • May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
    Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
  • June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena
    Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
  • June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken
    Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
  • June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion
    Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
  • June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
    Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Back to North America

  • July 31 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • August 1 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • August 7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • August 13 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • August 14 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • August 22 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • September 5 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
    Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
  • September 18 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands
    Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: Gabriella Rose, Fey Fili
  • September 19 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands
    Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose
  • October 2 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
    Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
  • October 3 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
    Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
  • October 10 — Auburn, AL — Jordan-Hare Stadium
    Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
Zach Bryan
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
