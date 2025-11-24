Zach Bryan Rolling Out Massive 2026 World Tour, Including More Stadium Dates

Fresh off one of the biggest years of his career, Zach Bryan is gearing up for an even bigger 2026. The singer-songwriter has officially announced With Heaven On Tour, a massive U.S. and European run kicking off March 7, 2026 in St. Louis, MO, at The Dome at America’s Center.

And when we say massive… we mean massive. The tour covers 40+ dates across North America and Europe, including major stops in London, Berlin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Cork, San Diego, Arlington, and a two-night stand in Foxborough, MA, before wrapping up October 10, 2026, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The tour news follows a historic fall run for Bryan, who sold out college football stadiums across the U.S. — including a September show at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. That concert wasn’t just big; it became the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere and set a new record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.

Fans also won’t have to wait long for new music. Bryan confirmed his next album, With Heaven on Top, drops January 9, 2026, setting the stage for a huge year ahead.

Below is the full list of With Heaven On Tour 2026 dates, along with main and supporting acts for each show:

North America

March 7 — St. Louis, MO — The Dome at America’s Center

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll March 14 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll March 21 — San Antonio, TX — The Alamodome

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll March 28 — Baton Rouge, LA — Tiger Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll April 11 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll April 18 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll April 25 — Lincoln, NE — Memorial Stadium

Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll May 2 — Starkville, MS — Davis Wade Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll May 9 — Cleveland, OH — Huntington Bank Field

Europe

May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields

Back to North America