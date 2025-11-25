Dickens Holiday Returns to Downtown Fayetteville With Victorian-Style Celebration on Nov. 28

A Dickens Holiday returns to Downtown Fayetteville on Friday, Nov. 28. It starts at noon. Shoppers will find holiday gifts, food vendors, and live shows scattered across the streets.

Characters from A Christmas Carol will wander through crowds while The Nutcracker dancers perform. Gilbert Glee singers will belt out seasonal tunes. Father Christmas greets children. The Magic of John Tudor amazes audiences with tricks and illusions.

Tickets get you into special events like the Royal Tea and Tour with the Royal Court, which takes place at the Sandford House. Professor Elliott Engel shares stories about Dickens in an afternoon session. Horse-drawn carriages clip-clop through downtown streets, carrying passengers past decorated storefronts.

The Fezziwig Ball makes its first appearance this year. This Victorian-style dance begins at 6:00 p.m. Dance Master Gershman teaches steps to attendees. Light snacks and drinks will be served, and each guest will receive a keepsake.

A candlelight procession winds through the area as dusk settles. The Illumination Ceremony transforms downtown into a glowing spectacle. Dickens After Dark continues the party with music, a DJ spinning tracks, and the Gingerbread House Contest Awards presentation at 7:30 p.m.

The opening night of "Holiday Lights" at Segra Stadium reveals more than two million bulbs strung across the venue. Fireworks blast off at 9:00 p.m. Segra Stadium sponsors the display, which can be seen from multiple downtown spots.

Gilbert Theater stages "A Christmas Story" as an evening production. Visitors may arrive in Victorian costumes or standard holiday wear.