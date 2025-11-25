Randy Houser Releases ‘Back in the Bottle’ After Late-Night Sessions With Post Malone

Randy Houser has released his new single "Back In The Bottle" via Magnolia Music Group, marking the beginning of what he describes as a “fresh musical chapter”.

“When I had the idea for ‘Back In The Bottle,' not to name drop, but I was hanging out with Post Malone, and we went to the studio. Didn't even leave to get started ‘til probably midnight. We did two nights like that, and we were having a great time, writing and drinking.”

“So that gave me the idea: ‘If I could put last night back in the bottle, I'd pull last night back down and drink it again,' And we've all had those nights. How many times have we hair-of-the-dogged it? Sometimes you just gotta keep rocking and keep having fun,” shared Houser.

According to the official release, the song's inspiration stems from late-night studio sessions that began around midnight and stretched over two nights, during which Houser and his collaborator, the genre-crossing icon Post Malone, were writing and drinking. The result is a track rooted in party-and-nightlife storytelling, with Houser tapping into relatable themes of missed calls, a debit card left out in the cold, and a Tootsie's cup by the bedside, all wrapped into the lyric-driven hook of putting “last night back in the bottle” to live it again.

After the single, Houser is expected to release new music consistently through 2026, with the songs reflecting a new creative push for him. Note To Self (Deluxe) was released a little while ago, so the new song keeps the momentum of his creator journey alive.

In addition to his music career, Houser is building a presence in film. He appears in The Hill opposite Dennis Quaid and had a role in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, highlighting his versatility as an entertainer.

On the touring front, Houser is slated to headline Country Calling in Chelmsford, U.K., in August 2026, with additional dates to be announced in support of his new music rollout.