Billy Strings Plans Album With Late Mother’s Poetry After Her Death From Methamphetamine Intoxication

Billy Strings talked about his mother in a podcast interview, Debra Apostol, who died on June 20 from an overdose of methadone. Strings said that he was confused about what happened until he got the official cause of death on the death certificate. He said he had been unaware she was using drugs and described experiencing shock, anger, and denial when the truth emerged.

"I didn't know that she was using," said Billy Strings. "I was in denial even before that, like, 'Yeah, it ain't gonna be nothing like that, you know what I mean? It's gonna be some crazy thing'… My mom wouldn't do that. I want to believe that she wouldn't do that. It was just unnecessary," he said. "Didn't need to happen."

Strings learned the cause of death while touring in Australia and reflected on his own history with addiction, his California sober lifestyle, and a childhood shaped by substance use. His biological father died of a heroin overdose, and his stepfather, a bluegrass musician, served as a stabilizing parental figure. The news, he said, pushed him to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and reconsider what addiction truly means.

He spoke about the grief he carried into his live performances, including a concert in Lexington on the day the news became public. After the show, he found solace in a nearby church where someone prayed with him. Throughout the conversation, he highlighted the broader need for open dialogue about overdose, mental health, and removing the stigma surrounding addiction.

"That's what I'm doing right now, just reading it and getting inside of her mind, and trying to make songs from this stuff," he said. "I want to make a record to honor her."

Strings is turning Debra's poetry into a forthcoming tribute album, a project they once hoped to collaborate on while she was alive. He marked her recent birthday with a commemorative Instagram post and has been digging through her writings to build new songs from her words.

"After I lost my mom, my whole idea of addiction is different," he said. "I thought I knew what it really was, and I really had no idea… It's not her fault. She lost a battle, and I f--king miss her so much, and I love her so much."