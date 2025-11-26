Morgan Wallen Unveils Special Release: ‘I’m The Problem’ CD Zine

Morgan Wallen keeps fans on their toes once again. Instead of announcing a deluxe edition of I’m The Problem, (something many fans were expecting following the release of his cover of “Graveyard Whistling” and a remix of “Miami” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross), he surprised everyone with a CD zine.

Morgan Wallen Announces 'I’m The Problem' CD Zine

A CD zine isn’t your typical album release. It’s part music, part visual experience, and part collectible. This special edition includes interviews, articles, a personal letter from Wallen’s dad, song lyrics, and never-before-seen photos, giving fans a more personal look into Wallen’s personal and professional life.

In a recent interview, Wallen shared details about the letter his dad wrote to him that appears in the album’s liner notes. The Tennessee native said, “Yeah, I knew he was gonna do it, but I mean, I didn’t give him any direction on what to say or anything like that. He probably was caught off guard by me even asking him to do something like that…”

Available for Pre-Order

Club Wallen’s Instagram account, “The Official Fan Destination For All Things Morgan Wallen,” posted a video about the “collectible 100-page zine.” The caption reads, “The Limited Edition I’m The Problem CD Zine is available for pre-order now at shop.morganwallen.com! Includes interviews and articles by @morganwallen + collaborators, a letter from Morgan’s dad, song lyrics, never before seen photos, and more. Ships by 12/19.”

Additional details about the CD zine can be found on his website, including what fans can expect from the zine: “The 12-week Billboard #1 album I’m The Problem is expanded into this collectible limited-edition 100-page glossy-cover zine including articles written by Morgan Wallen, interviews with him and key collaborators on the project, exclusive never-before-seen photos, lyrics from all 37 tracks and I’m The Problem on 2-Disc CD.”

Check out the track list for the 2-disc CD below:

Disc 1

I’m The Problem

I Got Better

Superman

What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)

Just In Case

Interlude

Falling Apart

Skoal, Chevy, and Browning

Eyes Are Closed

Kick Myself

20 Cigarettes

TN

Missing

Where'd That Girl Go

Genesis

Revelation

Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church)

Kiss Her In Front Of You

If You Were Mine

Disc 2

Don’t We

Come Back As A Redneck (feat. HARDY)

Love Somebody

Dark Til Daylight

The Dealer (feat. ERNEST)

Leavin's The Least I Could Do

Jack and Jill

I Ain't Comin' Back (feat. Post Malone)

Nothin' Left

Drinking Til It Does

Smile

Working Man's Song

Whiskey In Reverse

Crazy Eyes

LA Night

Miami

Lies Lies Lies

I'm A Little Crazy