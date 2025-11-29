This Day in Country History: November 29

Nov. 29 has been an eventful day in country music history. On this day, the second GRAMMY Awards ceremony took place, and Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans" took home Best Country and Western Performance. In addition, some Christmas specials featuring notable country artists aired on TV.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 29, country music stars achieved these memorable milestones:

1959: At the second GRAMMY Awards, Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans" won Best Country and Western Performance. Nominees for this category included "Tennessee Stud" by Eddy Arnold, "Set Him Free" by Skeeter Davis, "Home" by Jim Reeves, and "Don't Tell Me Your Troubles" by Don Gibson.

2010: Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles hosted the Country Music Association's first CMA Country Christmas, which aired on ABC. Performers for this festive TV special included Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, and Martina McBride.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Unforgettable performances that took place on Nov. 29 include:

2013: Atlanta-based group Blackberry Smoke performed at the Atlanta Tabernacle as a stop on their charity benefit tour. The band raised nearly $30,000 and donated it to the Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

2014: The "Smoky Mountain Rain" singer, Ronnie Milsap, kicked off his final tour with a Deck the Hall holiday concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Milsap was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. He has won six GRAMMY Awards and has received 11 nominations.

2018: ABC aired The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Award-winning singer Brett Eldredge and pop star Meghan Trainor performed a duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

2021: Gabby Barrett hosted CMA Country Christmas and sang "Silent Night." Additional performers included BRELAND, Lainey Wilson, Pistol Annies, Lady A, and Carrie Underwood.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music world witnessed these changes on Nov. 29:

2018: Jana Kramer, the 2013 Academy of Country Music New Female Vocalist of the Year, and her husband, Mike Caussin, welcomed their second child, Jace Joseph Caussin.

2019: Mark Wystrach from the band Midland and his wife, Ty Haney, welcomed a baby girl, Sundance "Sunny" Leon Haney-Wystrach. Haney experienced some difficulties during the birth, and Wystrach wanted to be with her, so he postponed his band's tour.