Stress-Free Thanksgiving 2025: The Blas Family – Watch Their Story

The holiday season is here, and KML is honored to present our Stress-Free Thanksgiving program. We're incredibly thankful for our partners at Flow Automotive, Honey Baked Ham, and McKenzie's Plumbing.

Thanks to their support we were able to provide a little extra help to families this Thanksgiving.

One of our families was Kelly and Pat Blas, nominated by Kelly's sister Holly Allen. Here's an abridged version of her nomination submission. Plus, watch our recap video below to see how the amazing day played out.

I would love to nominate Kelley and Pat Blas for this year’s Stress-Free Thanksgiving. These two are the definition of selfless love and service. They run JoCo Angels Opioid Awareness and Support, a nonprofit that reaches people and families who are struggling with addiction - offering care, resources, encouragement, and even financial help to those who want to recover and rebuild their lives.

But what makes Kelley and Pat so special is that their giving doesn’t stop when their nonprofit work ends. Every Sunday, they open their home to feed and fellowship with anyone who wants to come. They lead a Bible study around their kitchen table, teaching about faith, prayer, and the hope that only God can give. Their home is filled with warmth, laughter, and the kind of love that makes everyone feel like family.

This year, they completely changed my life. After losing my husband to gun violence, I was broken and scared about what the future would hold for me and my three girls. Kelley and Pat stepped in and helped renovate a small home so we could move from Colorado to North Carolina and start over.