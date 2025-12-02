Bladen Community College Receives Truck and Trailer Donations to Expand Driver Training

Bladen Community College expands its Truck Driver Training Program with a new truck and trailer.

Bladen Community College added a new truck and trailer to a truck to their Truck Driver Training Program. The truck gifted from Smith International Truck Center and the trailer provided by Smithfield Foods will benefits students gaining real world experience in trucking.

According to the Bladen Journal, guests will see a newly wrapped trailer, showing the program's tagline: "Driving for Success." The ceremony happens on Giving Tuesday. After the program, refreshments will be served.

The short-term program helps students start earning quickly. College officials say this kind of training puts people on a fast track to good wages and job security. As the workforce demand rises, Bladen’s expanded offerings will help more students head straight from training into high-demand jobs.

“We are excited to work with Bladen Community College to make truck driver training more accessible,” said Meaghan Dennison, Founder and CEO of The Forward Fund, in a Bladen Community College release. “By helping students cover the costs of training and living expenses, we’re enabling them to focus on developing their skills and launching a successful, high-paying career.”

A growing number of Bladen students are benefiting from the Forward Fund Program. By removing financial barriers, the Forward Fund aims to put life-changing training and careers within reach for more local residents.

Andrea Tucker, Tar Heel facility general manager for Smithfield Foods, talked about the donation's meaning. "Supporting educational programs like Bladen Community College's Truck Driver Training Program underscores Smithfield's commitment to empowering individuals through valuable learning opportunities," Tucker said.