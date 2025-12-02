Every child is a miracle, precious in his or her own way. That’s why Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He was determined to change the fate of children diagnosed with cancer and other diseases. The Big 95.7 WKML listeners can show their support with the St. Jude Radiothon. Donate today to make a difference. Sponsored by Canady’s Termite & Pest Control. Click here to learn more.