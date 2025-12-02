Cody Johnson Drops Hints About New Album

Cody Johnson will be back next year with a new album featuring not only a collaboration with Luke Combs but also with Brothers Osborne. Though no official album announcement has been made in regard to title, release date, or track list, one thing’s for sure: it’s almost done and, according to Johnson himself, it's “just a little bit spicier.”

New Album Coming in 2026

In a recent interview (via Country Now), Johnson gave an update on his latest project, “Probably going into the studio to do vocals in January to get a record out next year… Just need some guest performances by Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne. Then we’re done.”

The CMA 2025 Male Vocalist of the Year already hinted that a collab with Combs was in the works when he invited Combs as a special guest for a performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena earlier this year. In an interview, CoJo said of the performance, “There’s a certain song that I’m pretty certain… We’re kind of playing with it. We’re going back and forth with it, and it could be in the works. I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Back and Better

Johnson canceled several performances this year to recuperate from surgery after an eardrum injury, though he’s eager to get back to his regular schedule: “The eardrum itself has healed. I’m getting better. I’ve been singing. My voice sounds better than ever since I haven’t been singing… The goal is to come back in February.”

In an interview with Everything Nash, the “Dirt Cheap” singer revealed he was already working on his latest project before he released his last album, Leather Deluxe Edition in 2024: “I was listening to songs and just kind of getting what’s next. I like to stay ahead of things. I cannot stand when things are chaotic and rushed. I hate putting a date on something and then having to do it up to the date.”

He added, “I like organization and structure at work. Sometimes you can’t have that. It’s live music, it’s a music business. You gotta roll with the punches, and sometimes stuff happens.”