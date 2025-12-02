Johnny Cash Estate Sues Coca-Cola Over Tribute Singer’s Unauthorized Voice Use in Ad

The Johnny Cash estate has filed a lawsuit in Nashville under Tennessee's ELVIS Act, alleging that Coca-Cola used an unauthorized imitation of Cash's voice in a nationwide college football advertising campaign. The suit claims a tribute singer was directed to mimic Cash's distinctive vocals for the commercial without securing permission from the estate, despite the trust's history of selectively licensing Cash's voice for commercial use.

Attorney Tim Warnock, representing the Cash estate, said, “Stealing the voice of an artist is theft. It is theft of his integrity, identity, and humanity. The trust brings this lawsuit to protect the voice of Johnny Cash — and to send a message that protects the voice of all of the artists whose music enriches our lives.”

The complaint states, “This case arises from Coca-Cola's pirating Johnny Cash's voice in a nationwide advertising campaign to enrich itself — without asking for permission or providing any compensation to the humble man and artist who created the goodwill from which Coca-Cola now profits.”

Coca-Cola has not issued public comments. Representatives for tribute performer Shawn Barker emphasized that Barker participated in the project and enjoyed contributing vocals to the ad. Barker is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. His manager, Joey Waterman, said, “Shawn Barker has been performing with his Cash tribute, The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, for over two decades, touring the world, sharing his love of Johnny Cash's music and stories with fans both old and new.”

The filing underscores that Cash's voice is unique, valuable, and central to his legacy, noting Cash's sales of roughly 90 million records and his inductions into both the Country Music and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame. Cash, born in Kingsland and deceased in 2003 at age 71, remains a significant cultural figure, with the estate recently overseeing a 2024 posthumous release titled Songwriter.