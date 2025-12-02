Tim Tebow Foundation to Host Prom Night for Teens and Adults With Special Needs in February

Temple Baptist Church will host Night to Shine 2026 on Feb. 13, 2026. It's a prom experience designed for teens and adults with special needs. The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors it. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and close at 9:00 p.m.

Night to Shine started when the foundation wanted to give people with special needs their own prom. This year, the program returns to towns and cities across America.

Volunteer roles need filling for February. Buddies must be 18 or older. Floaters and VIP guest registration workers need to be at least 16. Younger helpers can join too. Paparazzi and food hospitality spots accept volunteers who are 13 or older. Volunteers can register here.