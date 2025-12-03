Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

$4M Project to Repave 25 Miles of Roads in Moore County

The N.C. DOT awarded a $4 million contract last week to repave 25 miles of roads across Moore County.

kelly shearing
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Getty Images

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $4 million contract last week to repave 25 miles of roads across Moore County. The work will cover two highway sections and 14 secondary roads.

Fred Smith Co. won the bid. Based out of Raleigh, they'll start milling and resurfacing work early next year. The company has until summer 2027 to wrap things up. That means roads should be ready before the next school year kicks off.

N.C. 705 in the Robbins area will get about 2.6 miles of fresh pavement. N.C. 24/27 in the Carthage area gets about five miles of work.

Fourteen secondary roads made the list: Kennedy Drive, Boone Road, Harrington Road, and South Carbonton Road. Cool Springs Road, McCaskill Road, River Daniel Road, and Merry Oak Road will also get new surfaces.

Cooper Road, Samuel Medlin Lane, Dawkins Street, and McKeithen Road round out the selection. Yadkin Road and McIntosh Road complete what's planned.

The state transportation agency handles road maintenance contracts for counties throughout North Carolina. These repaving projects aim to improve conditions and extend pavement life.

Moore County
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
NC State and Virginia Will Make History With First College Football Game in South America in 2026
Local NewsNC State and Virginia Will Make History With First College Football Game in South America in 2026kelly shearing
Robeson County Approves $213K Incentive for Biggs Park Mall Expansion
Local NewsRobeson County Approves $213K Incentive for Biggs Park Mall Expansionkelly shearing
NC State Bowl Projections Split Between Four Games After UNC Win
Local NewsNC State Bowl Projections Split Between Four Games After UNC Winkelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect