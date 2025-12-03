$4M Project to Repave 25 Miles of Roads in Moore County

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $4 million contract last week to repave 25 miles of roads across Moore County. The work will cover two highway sections and 14 secondary roads.

Fred Smith Co. won the bid. Based out of Raleigh, they'll start milling and resurfacing work early next year. The company has until summer 2027 to wrap things up. That means roads should be ready before the next school year kicks off.

N.C. 705 in the Robbins area will get about 2.6 miles of fresh pavement. N.C. 24/27 in the Carthage area gets about five miles of work.

Fourteen secondary roads made the list: Kennedy Drive, Boone Road, Harrington Road, and South Carbonton Road. Cool Springs Road, McCaskill Road, River Daniel Road, and Merry Oak Road will also get new surfaces.

Cooper Road, Samuel Medlin Lane, Dawkins Street, and McKeithen Road round out the selection. Yadkin Road and McIntosh Road complete what's planned.