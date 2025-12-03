5 Spooky Christmas Novels For the Paranormal Bookworms On Your List

Christmas doesn’t have to be just holly jolly. It’s ok to have a little spooky fun too.

Ghost stories and Christmas actually go way back, and the combo makes more sense than it seems at first. After all, even "A Christmas Carol" is actually a ghost story first!

In the old days, those long, dark winter nights around Christmas were seen as this spooky, in‑between time when the world felt closer to spirits and the afterlife, so people would huddle by the fire and tell creepy stories to pass the time and poke at their fears in a safe way.

The Victorians really grabbed onto that idea: Christmas magazines were full of ghost tales, and families made it a whole vibe to sit around on Christmas Eve and try to outdo each other with hauntings and eerie encounters. Readers still love paranormal Christmas stories because they hit this perfect mix of cozy and creepy.

You’ve got warm lights, snow outside, family drama, and then - boom - ghosts, unfinished business, and visits from the past, which lets people think about loss, guilt, and new beginnings without it feeling preachy. That contrast makes the scares feel sharper and the emotional moments hit harder, so a good Christmas ghost story ends up feeling both unsettling and weirdly comforting at the same time.

Check out this list of ghostly holiday reads, not too scary but a heap load of holiday cheer and fun!

The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand

A modern YA twist on A Christmas Carol: a selfish girl refuses to reform after her “Scrooge night,” dies, and is forced to work as the Ghost of Christmas Past for a mysterious organization that haunts new Scrooges each year. More info here.

The Cat of Yule Cottage by Lili Hayward

A writer renovating an old Cornish cottage before Christmas finds her new home and its uncanny resident cat steeped in local legend, with gentle paranormal and magical-realism notes rather than full-on horror. More info here

Good Spirits by B.K. Borison

A contemporary paranormal Christmas romance (2025) about a lonely woman and the ghost assigned to show her scenes from her past, blending cozy winter atmosphere, romance, and a literal holiday spirit. More info here.

Chasing Cheer by Heather Schneider

Follows Holly Claus, on a mission to collect holiday “Cheer” in a small Oregon town where the magic around Christmas might not be operating the way she expects, giving a cozy-fantasy twist to North Pole lore. More info here

Christmas in Transylvania by Sandra Hill