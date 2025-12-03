Catch ELF at the Cameo Art House Theatre: Festive Screening on Dec. 6

The Cameo Art House Theatre will screen the 2003 film ELF on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. This showing falls in allignment with downtown Fayetteville's Elf Season festivities.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole after arriving there as a toddler. Buddy heads to New York seeking his biological father, Walter Hobbs, played by James Caan. The story follows Buddy's efforts to bond with his father, a businessman who can't handle his son's Christmas spirit.

You'll find the screening at 225 Hay Street in the main-level auditorium. Admission runs $11.50, but Cameo Film Society members pay $8.50. Tickets can be purchased online through the ticketing website or day of at the Cameo.