Catch ELF at the Cameo Art House Theatre: Festive Screening on Dec. 6

Get into the holiday spirit at the Cameo Art House’s Dec. 6 showing of ELF.

Front of the Cameo Art House Theatre in Downtown Fayetteville

The Cameo Art House Theatre will screen the 2003 film ELF on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. This showing falls in allignment with downtown Fayetteville's Elf Season festivities.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole after arriving there as a toddler. Buddy heads to New York seeking his biological father, Walter Hobbs, played by James Caan. The story follows Buddy's efforts to bond with his father, a businessman who can't handle his son's Christmas spirit.

You'll find the screening at 225 Hay Street in the main-level auditorium. Admission runs $11.50, but Cameo Film Society members pay $8.50. Tickets can be purchased online through the ticketing website or day of at the Cameo.

The Christmas season is just starting at the Cameo with another holiday film coming the week after. Gremlins, from 1984, plays on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

